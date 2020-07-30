Companies / Retail & Consumer

Embattled Pembury agrees to capital injection from private equity firm

30 July 2020 - 08:09 karl gernetzky
Picture: 123RF/VITEETHUMB
Picture: 123RF/VITEETHUMB

Education-focused Pembury Lifestyle Group has agreed to a capital injection from private equity firm Verityhurst.

Under the agreement, Verityhurst would receive 180-million new shares worth R18.9m from Pembury and would nominate new board members, including a new CEO. Verityhurst would then hold 30.2% of Pembury’s shares.

Verityhurst has also agreed to underwrite a potential R50m rights offer and has reserved the right to acquire, or nominate one or more third parties to acquire, 100-million shares from controlling shareholder and Pembury founder Andrew McLachlan.

Pembury was suspended from the JSE at the end of June for late results. The group said on Thursday Verityhurst aims to assist with the settlement of certain key creditors and inject working capital into the Pembury group. This includes the payment of auditors.

Independent schools: it’s a ‘D’ for desperate

Pembury battles with the threat of insolvency, legal issues, unregistered schools and boardroom ructions
News & Fox
9 months ago

Pembury considers new acquisitions as it battles for survival

The company needs to secure new funding over the next 12 months, but is conservatively mulling new acquisitions
Companies
9 months ago

ROB ROSE: Pembury gets a caning

Amid serious questions around its ethics, schools and retirement village company, Pembury gets an ‘F’ for governance and transparency
Opinion
1 year ago

Pembury to offload retirement villages business

Group to shift focus to private education
Companies
1 year ago

