Companies / Retail & Consumer

Covid-19 exposes difficulties in Renault-Nissan alliance

Unveiling its financial performance for the first six months of 2020, Renault said it posted a net loss of €7.29bn

30 July 2020 - 13:20 Gilles Guillaume and Naomi Tajitsu
The logos of car manufacturers Nissan and Renault are pictured at a dealership Kyiv, Ukraine, June 25, 2020. Picture: REUTERS/VALENTYN ONGIRENKO
The logos of car manufacturers Nissan and Renault are pictured at a dealership Kyiv, Ukraine, June 25, 2020. Picture: REUTERS/VALENTYN ONGIRENKO

Paris/Tokyo — Record losses reported this week first by Nissan then its alliance partner Renault confirmed a harsh reality — car makers that already had weaknesses are having them mercilessly exposed by the Covid-19 epidemic.

All the world's car companies have been in crisis at one time or another in the past few years, but it so happens that the virus hit just as the Renault-Nissan alliance faced its own reckoning after the messy ouster of its architect Carlos Ghosn.

That leaves Renault and partners Nissan and Mitsubishi vulnerable to what Carlos Tavares, boss of rival PSA, described as a “totally Darwinian period” in global car-making.

Covid-19, combined with other headwinds facing the industry, “will winnow out the ones that are agile and frugal, and the ones that aren’t,” Tavares, whose own company reported a first-half profit this week, told France’s Les Echos newspaper.

Unveiling its financial performance for the first six months of this year on Thursday, Renault said it posted a net loss of €7.29bn.

A large share of that was the spillover effect on Renault of losses at Nissan. The Japanese firm said on Tuesday it was gearing up for a $4.5bn annual operating loss.

For both companies, the losses were their biggest on record.

Luca de Meo, a former executive with Volkswagen who started work as Renault CEO on July 6, said while the whole auto sector is feeling the effects of Covid-19, Renault was extra vulnerable because of its pre-existing problems.

“We were already, I would say, feverish. So for sure it is even harder for us,” he told analysts on Thursday. “Today's results will be a disturbing wake up call.”

The alliance says it has a turnaround plan. It has said it will cut vehicle ranges by a fifth, slash thousands of jobs, and double down on a plan for alliance members to co-operate more closely on car production.

Is global good?

Interviewed by a newspaper in Lebanon where he fled from Japan, Ghosn took his own swipe at his old employers on July 20, calling their results “pathetic” and driven as much by a lack of joint leadership as the Covid-19 pandemic.

A major handicap for the alliance is that its global footprint, once a strength, has become a vulnerability.

While European sales have started to recover, demand has been slow to pick up in North America, Nissan's biggest market, as a surge in coronavirus infections in the past month has kept many people away from car dealerships.

Meanwhile, Mitsubishi has been stung by declining demand in Southeast Asia, its biggest market, which was affected by the coronavirus later than other regions.

The alliance has for years countered the effects of an ageing model range by discounting, but that ate into margins, leaving it little cushion in a crisis.

In the quarter that ended in June, Nissan's operating margin fell to -13.1% from 0.2% a year ago. In comparison, PSA posted a group margin of 2.1% for the first half.

Renault executives said on Thursday the alliance with Nissan and Mitsubishi was more vital than ever to get them through this difficult patch.

Some investors also see the partnership — which can deliver cost savings by allowing alliance members to share research and development costs and platforms — as the route out of the crisis.

“Renault is among those [carmakers] than can remain independent, as long as they continue to reinforce their co-operation,” said Denis Schemoul, analyst with IHS Markit, speaking before Thursday’s Renault results.

But in a nod to how the world has changed since Ghosn forged the alliance and made it into one of the big success stories of global commerce, Renault said for now it would focus on its home turf of Europe and rein in big investments further afield.

Referring to Renault and Nissan, De Meo said: “The first priority is for both companies to focus and fix their miseries internally.” 

Reuters

Nissan warns of record $4.5bn operating loss in 2020

Pandemic's hit on demand has taken a heavy toll on the car industry, with Nissan reporting a second straight quarterly loss
Companies
1 day ago

Jaguar Land Rover names former Renault boss Thierry Bolloré as CEO

In Africa, Marcia Mayaba and Mike Whitfield move up the ladder of motoring industry bodies
Life
9 hours ago

Renault mulls closing some plants in France

Drawn-out industrial battles ahead as car maker makes survival plans
Companies
1 month ago

Nissan has to ‘admit failure’, CEO says after reporting huge losses

It has unveiled a plan to cut global production by 20%, shut a plant in Barcelona that employs 3,000 people and cut its vehicle line-up
Companies
2 months ago

Most read

1.
Standard Bank takes first punch from pandemic on ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Sasol shares jump as investors celebrate asset ...
Companies / Energy
3.
ArcelorMittal SA shares tumble as loss widens to ...
Companies / Industrials
4.
EOH boss Stephen van Coller calls foul over JSE ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
Stefanutti swings into R1bn loss amid Eskom woes
Companies / Industrials

Related Articles

Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi say no to merger but yes to closer co-operation

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Partnership could see Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi through global crisis

Companies

Renault to focus solely on all-electric vehicles in China

Companies / Industrials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.