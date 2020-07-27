Steinhoff offered glimmer of hope as Wiese says settlement offer is step in right direction
27 July 2020 - 19:29
Christo Wiese, who was left seriously out of pocket when Steinhoff's value collapsed in the accounting scandal of 2017, said a settlement offer that fell way short of his R59bn claim was a step in the right direction.
Steinhoff proposed to settle multiple lawsuits worth R134bn from shareholders and former business partners with $1bn (R16bn) in cash and shares in local subsidiary Pepkor. The company, once Europe's biggest furniture retailer after Sweden's Ikea, is seeking to end a messy chapter that revealed a tangled scheme under which intercompany transactions were fraudulently logged as external income.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now