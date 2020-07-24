Pepkor estimates SA’s lockdown cost it R5bn in lost sales in April

Retail group Pepkor said on Friday that SA’s national lockdown in April cost it an estimated R5bn in lost revenue, though pent-up demand resulted in strong sales growth in May and June.

Revenue in the nine months to end-June fell 1.5% to R52.3bn, the group said in a trading update, with revenue in the group’s third-quarter falling 17.2%.

Very strong trade was achieved during May and June 2020 as lockdown measures eased, Pepkor said, which could be attributed to pent-up demand, social grant payments as well as “the value propositions and market positioning of the group’s brands”.

Strong trading momentum continued into July, the group said, adding that there is uncertainty regarding “how long these levels of performance are possible as the impact of Covid-19 on the economy and employment unfolds”.

“The group is expecting a constrained retail environment over the next 18 months,” the statement read.

Consumers at Pep and Ackermans in May and June prioritised clothing for children and infants, with a focus on basic products, Pepkor said.

The national lockdown regulations affected the reopening of schools, which resulted in weak back-to-school trading, the statement read.

In afternoon trade on Friday, Pepkor’s share was down 2.43% to R10.42, having lost 42.43% so far in 2020.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za