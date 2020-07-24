Companies / Retail & Consumer

Pepkor estimates SA’s lockdown cost it R5bn in lost sales in April

Revenue in the group’s third quarter to end-June fell 17.2% as SA’s lockdown shuttered stores and weighed on consumers’ income

24 July 2020 - 12:36 karl gernetzky
Picture:/BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS
Picture:/BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS

Retail group Pepkor said on Friday that SA’s national lockdown in April cost it an estimated R5bn in lost revenue, though pent-up demand resulted in strong sales growth in May and June.

Revenue in the nine months to end-June fell 1.5% to R52.3bn, the group said in a trading update, with revenue in the group’s third-quarter falling 17.2%.

Very strong trade was achieved during May and June 2020 as lockdown measures eased, Pepkor said, which could be attributed to pent-up demand, social grant payments as well as “the value propositions and market positioning of the group’s brands”.

Strong trading momentum continued into July, the group said, adding that there is uncertainty regarding “how long these levels of performance are possible as the impact of Covid-19 on the economy and employment unfolds”.

“The group is expecting a constrained retail environment over the next 18 months,” the statement read.

Consumers at Pep and Ackermans in May and June prioritised clothing for children and infants, with a focus on basic products, Pepkor said.

The national lockdown regulations affected the reopening of schools, which resulted in weak back-to-school trading, the statement read.

In afternoon trade on Friday, Pepkor’s share was down 2.43% to R10.42, having lost 42.43% so far in 2020.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

SHANE WATKINS: Strategic positioning of apparel retailers in SA

Best would be to sell affordable clothes for cash from stores in smaller malls
Opinion
2 weeks ago

Pepkor to raise capital to support balance sheet

Proceeds will be used to help the group reduce its gearing level and hedge against coronavirus fallout
Companies
1 month ago

Betting on retail bounce-back

Some clothing chains will have an edge in the race to recover from the lockdown
Business
1 month ago

WATCH: How Covid-19 has unravelled the clothing industry

Pepkor CEO Leon Lourens and Etienne Vlok from the Southern African Clothing and Textile Workers’ Union talk to Business Day TV
Companies
1 month ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Delay in getting Sasol’s Lake Charles unit working
Companies / Energy
2.
Implats’ full-year profits will jump more than a ...
Companies / Mining
3.
Spur warns of more pain ahead as sales plunge in ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Wary Vodacom remains a big spender on data ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
Equites says it is being lumped in with ...
Companies / Property

Related Articles

TFG steps into Pepkor’s turf with bid for Jet’s 371 commercially viable stores

Companies / Retail & Consumer

WATCH: Stock pick — Pepkor

Markets

Pepkor welcomes Mr Tekkie ruling, but Tekkie Town will go to ConCourt

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.