Famous Brands says sales during lockdown have been better than expected 'In the SA context, the ban on alcohol sales is really constraining operating conditions in the casual dining segment and evening dining'

Famous Brands says its takeaway restaurants, which include Steers and Wimpy, are doing much better than its sit-down venues, which are under ‘acute stress’ that has been worsened by the alcohol ban and curfew.

Famous Brands CEO Darren Hele gave a trading update as the owner of Fishaways, Mugg & Bean and Milky Lane held its AGM on Friday.