Spur's sales down over 20% due to Covid-19 fallout

Restrictions on the sale of alcohol, the curfew and customer anxiety about contracting Covid-19 have had a bad effect, says CEO Pierre van Tonder

23 July 2020
Restaurant group Spur, the owner of RocoMamas, Hussar Grill and John Dory’s, said sales in its year to end-June fell more than a fifth as Covid-19 shuttered restaurants in the final few months of its financial year.

Group sales fell 21.7% to R6bn, with group sales plunging 85.7% year on year in May, and 79% in June.

“After the limited relaxation of the trading restrictions following the hard lockdown in April, trading has proved particularly challenging,” outgoing CEO Pierre van Tonder said.

“The restrictions on the sale of alcohol, and the curfew imposed on all South Africans, together with customer anxiety about contracting the virus and growing personal financial stress, has had a detrimental impact on our business,” Van Tonder said.

The “grim economic outlook” for SA is also likely to result in a protracted period of recovery for the restaurant industry, the group said.

At the end of June, the group’s restaurant base comprised 631 outlets, including 84 operating outside SA.

In afternoon trade on Thursday, Spur’s share price was down 2.55% to R14.50, having lost 45.59% so far in 2020.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

