Oceana appoints Hajra Karrim as CFO

Oceana Group, which produces canned pilchards under the Lucky Star label, has appointed Hajra Karrim as CFO with effect from the beginning of November.

Karrim is a CA and former CFO of M-Net, and “is a seasoned finance executive with an established record of strategic, financial and operational experience across multiple geographies”, Oceana said in a statement.

The group recently said canned-pilchard demand remained resilient into April and May amid the Covid-19 lockdown and its resultant economic pressure on SA consumers.

The group said, however, that it is looking to hold on to cash due to uncertainty from the pandemic and opted not to pay an interim dividend in its six months to end-March.

In morning trade on Wednesday, Oceana’s share price was up 0.87% to R69.85, having risen 13.48% in the year to date.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za