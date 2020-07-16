TFG shareholders approve R3.95bn rights offer
Shareholders voted in favour of the offer so as to reduce debt, pursue growth, and strengthen the group’s balance sheet
TFG shareholders have almost unanimously approved a R3.95bn rights offer at R41.90 per share, representing a discount of more than a third.
The rights offer will consist of an offer of some 94-million shares, in the ratio of 40 rights offer shares for every 100 ordinary TFG shares held.
The price represents a 40.6% discount to the prevailing 30-day, volume-weighted average price of TFG shares as of Wednesday’s close.
The rights offer shares will constitute approximately 28.6% of TFG’s share capital once the capital raise is completed. The resolution was passed with more than 99% approval at an extraordinary general meeting on Thursday.
The group said in June that it intends to use the proceeds to reduce debt, strengthen its balance sheet amid Covid-19 uncertainty, as well position itself “for future growth and opportunities”.
On Monday, TFG unveiled a R480m deal to scoop up discounter Jet from Edcon, one of the highest-profile corporate casualties of the Covid-19 crisis. Analysts have described the deal as a good one for TFG.
In morning trade on Thursday, TFG’s share price was down 2.92% to R70.71, having risen 13.88% so far this week.
With Katharine Child