TFG shareholders approve R3.95bn rights offer

Shareholders voted in favour of the offer so as to reduce debt, pursue growth, and strengthen the group’s balance sheet

16 July 2020 - 11:37 karl gernetzky
Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

TFG shareholders have almost unanimously approved a R3.95bn rights offer at R41.90 per share, representing a discount of more than a third.

The rights offer will consist of an offer of some 94-million shares, in the ratio of 40 rights offer shares for every 100 ordinary TFG shares held.

The price represents a 40.6% discount to the prevailing 30-day, volume-weighted average price of TFG shares as of Wednesday’s close.

The rights offer shares will constitute approximately 28.6% of TFG’s share capital once the capital raise is completed. The resolution was passed with more than 99% approval at an extraordinary general meeting on Thursday.

The group said in June that it intends to use the proceeds to reduce debt, strengthen its balance sheet amid Covid-19 uncertainty, as well position itself “for future growth and opportunities”.

On Monday, TFG unveiled a R480m deal to scoop up discounter Jet from Edcon, one of the highest-profile corporate casualties of the Covid-19 crisis. Analysts have described the deal as a good one for TFG.

In morning trade on Thursday, TFG’s share price was down 2.92% to R70.71, having risen 13.88% so far this week.

With Katharine Child

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

