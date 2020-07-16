Companies / Retail & Consumer

Richemont’s first-quarter sales almost halved

Sales to end-June fell 47% as Covid-19 shut stores and brought travel to a halt

16 July 2020 - 08:24 karl gernetzky
UPDATED 16 July 2020 - 09:45
Picture: BLOOMBERG/GIULIA MARCHI
Johann Rupert’s Richemont, the luxury goods group that owns the Cartier brand, said sales in its first quarter to end-June almost halved due to the “unprecedented” effect of Covid-19.

Total sales fell 47% to €1.99bn (R37.8bn), with sales in Japan falling 64% in constant-currency terms due to stores remaining shut for most of the quarter.

The performance “reflected unprecedented levels of disruption and widespread temporary closures of internal, franchise or multi-brand retail partner stores, as well as the closure of online distributors’ fulfilment centres”, the group said in a trading update.

Sales in the Asia Pacific were the most resilient, however, due mainly to China.

The 29% sales decrease across the region reflected declines across all markets, with the exception of China, which delivered triple-digit online sales growth and strong domestic retail sales, the group said.

Sales in the Americas contracted by 61%, while sales in the Middle East and Africa fell 38%, the group said.

In morning trade, Richemont’s share was down 4.03% to R108.60, putting it on track for its worst one-day loss in almost two months.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Don’t expect the rest of the world to recover as quickly as China, says Johann Rupert

The coronavirus pandemic ‘has had a profound impact on the lives of millions around the globe. We must hope that it is a once-in-a-lifetime event’
Companies
1 month ago

How Covid-19 has changed the rules of luxury in London

After months of restrictions that have shut shops and factories, Bain estimates sales could fall as much as 35% in 2020
Companies
3 weeks ago

EDITOR’S NOTE: Future is online — and catching up is hard to do

Johann Rupert’s recent comments on online retailing – especially into the key Chinese markets – are telling
Companies
1 month ago

