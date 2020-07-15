Truworths facing troubles in SA and UK

Truworths' is experiencing challenges in all its businesses with SA sales down, job cuts planned for its UK unit while a fifth of its SA accounts are in arrears as local consumers struggle in a weak economy.

The retailer, which owns shoe store Office in the UK and Truworths clothing chain in SA, issued a trading statement detailing its decline in sales in the 52 weeks to June 28.

It has seen an increase in unpaid local accounts from 13% a year ago, which could be bad news for the clothing retailer that sold 70% of all its clothes and shoes to account holders in 2019. Its current account sales make up 51% of sales.

In the year ending to June 28, despite prices dropping 1.2%, retail sales for Truworths Africa decreased by 8.7% to R12.3bn from R13.5bn in the prior period. The stores was closed for five weeks during lockdown.

Office continues to struggle, with sales down almost 50% between March 24 and June 14 compared to the year before due to lock down. This is because all UK stores were closed and only its stores in Germany traded.

But its online sales during lock down were up 8.8% and make up a healthy 35% of the shoe business.

Truworths said in a bid to "secure the long term viability” of Office, it is embarking on a process to cut staff, renegotiate store leases and increase debt and funding.

It is also impairing the value of the UK office brand, which is an intangible measure of the value of business. This suggests they overpaid for the debt-ridden shoe retailer in 2015. Truworths also said it had to impair the group’s “carrying value of the Office trademarks and right-of-use assets relating to store leases”.

In a weak SA economic environment, many SA businesses have tried to expand abroad to improve fortunes, but have struggled.

Woolworths bought Australian clothing chain David Jones and have written down more than R12bn of the R21bn investment in the brand.

Mr Price was cautious and only opened a few stores in Poland, Australia and Nigeria and has exited these countries with one last store in Nigeria to be shut this year.

Retail sales for the Group’s UK-based Office segment decreased in sterling terms by 17.4% to £230m (R4.8bn) relative to the prior period’s £279m (R5.8bn).

For the period 15 June to 28 June, when retail stores in the UK were allowed to reopen, only certain Office stores were opened, retail sales equalled £6 million (R125m), a decrease of 49.7% compared to the prior period.

Not all UK Office stores are open yet.

childk@businesslive.co.za