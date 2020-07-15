Tiger Brands appoints Deepa Sita as CFO

Consumer goods group Tiger Brands, the owner of Koo, Tastic Rice and Oros, has appointed Deepa Sita as CFO with effect from October 1.

Sita is a chartered accountant with an MBA from the Gordon Institute of Business Science (Gibs). She was previously the interim CEO of Massmart’s Masscash division.

She is the current vice-president for integration and strategy at Massmart Wholesale, where she has played a pivotal role in the turnaround strategy of the business, Tiger Brands said in a statement.

Current interim CFO Pamela Padayachee will assume a senior finance role within the company once Sita assumes her position, Tiger Brands said.

Tiger Brands has been battling with a deteriorating outlook due to Covid-19.

The group said in its results for the six months to end-March that it was “preparing for significant changes in consumption and shopping behaviour as we move out of the acute phase of the national disaster period and into what is likely to be, a deep and prolonged recession”.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za