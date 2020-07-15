Companies / Retail & Consumer TRADING UPDATE One-fifth of Truworths customers are unable to pay BL PREMIUM

Truworths, one of SA’s biggest fashion retailers, says a fifth of its customers are unable to pay their accounts, providing another glimpse of a wave of financial stress hitting lockdown-hit consumers.

In a trading update for the 52 weeks to the end of June, Truworths, which also warned it will take writedown charges on its UK business, said the percentage of customers who defaulted on its R5.5bn book jumped from 13% to 20% compared to the same time a year earlier.