Companies / Retail & Consumer

Burberry goes for a slimmer look by cutting costs and jobs

The British fashion house has seen sales fall by 45% in the quarter due to Covid-19 lockdowns and is looking for £55m in new savings

15 July 2020 - 12:17 Angelina Rascouet
Models present creations from Burberry in London, the UK. Picture: REUTERS/Suzanne Plunket
Models present creations from Burberry in London, the UK. Picture: REUTERS/Suzanne Plunket

Paris — Burberry Group has said it will streamline front-office and certain retail functions in a cost-saving reorganisation following global lockdowns that caused sales to fall by almost half in the past three months.

The British fashion house said comparable retail sales fell 45% in the quarter, which was slightly better than analysts expected. Covid-19 prompted luxury boutiques to close around the world, and in some markets consumers are only now venturing back onto shopping streets.

The £55m in new savings comes on top of a previous £140m target. People familiar with the situation have said the moves will include job cuts.

“We are also proposing to further streamline our office-based functions and improve our retail efficiency in certain geographies outside the UK,” Burberry said in a statement on Wednesday.

The company behind the iconic trench coat announced that it would consolidate its offerings around ready-to-wear, accessories and shoes as it aims to elevate the quality of its products while becoming more agile. The reorganisation is part of a plan put in place by CEO Marco Gobbetti, whose urgency has grown with the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

The pandemic has hit Burberry’s turnaround plans after the company hired star designer Riccardo Tisci, formerly of French fashion house Givenchy, in 2018. With Tisci, Burberry has been trying to woo millennials and younger shoppers, adding to its accessories line and trying to move its image upmarket.

Burberry, along with the broader luxury industry, faces a challenge: the majority of the industry’s sales rely on physical stores. The lessons from the lockdowns are set to accelerate a digital shift to get more customers to spend that way.

The company didn’t provide a full-year guidance but expects the quarter to end-September will “continue to be materially impacted by the pandemic”.

The stock has lost 29% of its value this year.

Bloomberg

UK retailers fall in droves but those who remain face less competition

The tenants that remain enjoy a lessening of competition, and they gain some bargaining power over the landlord
Opinion
1 day ago

Not dressed up and nowhere to go

Jo Ellison longs for the opportunity to put on a pair of  painful heels again
Life
1 week ago

Dressing up again? Fashion tries to recover from ‘brutal’ crisis

The global industry is forecast to contract by 27%-30% due to the pandemic
Companies
3 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Tsogo Sun Hotels sells its 50% interest in ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
2.
Moderna Covid-19 vaccine produces antibodies in ...
Companies / Healthcare
3.
Five services you didn’t know you could get done ...
Companies
4.
Local banks will weather Covid-19 storm, says ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
TFG’s bid for Edcon’s Jet stores is astute move ...
Companies

Related Articles

Burberry, hit hard by the pandemic, scraps its dividend

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Luxury retailer Neiman Marcus files for bankruptcy

Companies

London boutiques are empty due to Covid-19

Companies

Hong Kong protests hurt Burberry sales

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.