HCI wins court order to examine Ithuba’s financial records
Hotel and gaming group says it will show lottery operator used borrowed money recklessly
14 July 2020 - 19:55
After a five-year legal battle, Hosken Consolidated Investments (HCI) has been awarded the right to examine lottery operator Ithuba’s financial statements.
The investment group had taken legal action against Ithuba, saying that it was owed management fees by the lottery operator.
