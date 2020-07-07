Companies / Retail & Consumer

Massmart looks to cut 1,800 jobs at Game stores

07 July 2020 - 09:20 karl gernetzky
Game is a subsidiary of Massmart. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL

Walmart-owned retailer Massmart says up to 1,800 jobs may be cut at its Game stores in SA as its begins formal consultations with organised labour.

In January, the group announced it may cut 1,440 employees across 34 DionWired and Masscash stores, as it battled a recessionary economy that resulted in consumers cutting back on non-essential items, such as television sets.

At the end of December Massmart had about 51,000 full-time employees, at 443 stores. That included just under 12,000 employees in its Massdiscounters division, which had 173 Game and Dion Wired stores.

Massmart announced a turnaround plan in January, and said in June the effects of Covid-19 had accelerated the plan. The restructuring will reorganise its four divisions into two.

Massmart Retail will comprise the Builders, Game, DionWired and Cambridge Food trading brands. Massmart Wholesale will take in Makro, Shield and the group’s wholesale cash brands.

Massmart said in June that the Covid-19 health crisis had disrupted trading. Total sales for the 23 weeks ended June 7 fell 10.3% year on year.

