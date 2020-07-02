Despite good sales as UK reopens, Primark profit is set to slump

London — Trading in British fashion chain Primark’s reopened stores has been encouraging but the prolonged coronavirus lockdown means the retailer’s full-year profit is likely to slump by about two-thirds, owner Associated British (AB) Foods has said.

All 375 Primark stores were shuttered in March as the pandemic spread. As governments eased lockdown restrictions the stores reopened, including all 153 stores in England, on June 15.

AB Foods said on Thursday that since the reopening of the first Primark stores on May 4, cumulative sales for the seven weeks to June 20 were £322m and were 12% lower than last year on a like-for-like basis.

It said sales in the week ended June 20, with more than 90% of selling space reopened, were £133m and trading in England and Ireland was ahead of the same week last year.

“We’re really getting back to business here. That number [down 12%] is much better than people were expecting,” AB Foods finance director John Bason said.

Shares in AB Foods were up 5.6% at 8.35am GMT, paring 2020 losses to 20%.

However, the lockdown means Primark’s profit will be substantially down. The retailer has no online offering.

For the full 2019/2020 year, Primark forecast adjusted operating profit in a range of £300m-£350m, down from the £913m made in 2018/2019.