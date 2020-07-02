Companies / Retail & Consumer

Despite good sales as UK reopens, Primark profit is set to slump

The fashion chain is ‘getting back to business’ but owner AB Foods expects full-year profit to slump by about two-thirds

02 July 2020 - 18:33 James Davey
A Primark store in Oxford Street, central London on July 2 2020. Picture: AFP/BEN STANSALL
A Primark store in Oxford Street, central London on July 2 2020. Picture: AFP/BEN STANSALL

London — Trading in British fashion chain Primark’s reopened stores has been encouraging but the prolonged coronavirus lockdown means the retailer’s full-year profit is likely to slump by about two-thirds, owner Associated British (AB) Foods has said.

All 375 Primark stores were shuttered in March as the pandemic spread. As governments eased lockdown restrictions the stores reopened, including all 153 stores in England, on June 15.

AB Foods said on Thursday that since the reopening of the first Primark stores on May 4, cumulative sales for the seven weeks to June 20 were £322m and were 12% lower than last year on a like-for-like basis.

It said sales in the week ended June 20, with more than 90% of selling space reopened, were £133m and trading in England and Ireland was ahead of the same week last year.

“We’re really getting back to business here. That number [down 12%] is much better than people were expecting,” AB Foods finance director John Bason said.

Shares in AB Foods were up 5.6% at 8.35am GMT, paring 2020 losses to 20%.

However, the lockdown means Primark’s profit will be substantially down. The retailer has no online offering.

For the full 2019/2020 year, Primark forecast adjusted operating profit in a range of £300m-£350m, down from the £913m made in 2018/2019.

Bason said Primark has also placed more than £800m of orders for the autumn/winter European season and expects the total to exceed £1bn.

AB Foods said overall group revenue from continuing businesses for the 40 weeks to June 20 was 13% lower than the same period last year at constant currency.

For 2019/2020 it expects “strong progress” in adjusted operating profit at its sugar, grocery, agriculture and ingredients businesses.

The grocery division, which has brands that include Kingsmill bread, Twinings tea, Ovaltine and Jordans cereal, had a 9% increase in third-quarter revenue, with higher sales through retail channels more than offsetting weaker demand from food service businesses, such as restaurants and bars, closed in the lockdown.

The group expects to end the year with net cash of more than £750m.

Reuters

