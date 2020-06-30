Companies / Retail & Consumer

Distell volumes fall by about a quarter

The liquor group expects a sharp drop in its profits in its year to end-June

30 June 2020 - 11:03 karl gernetzky
UPDATED 30 June 2020 - 11:36
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Distell, the maker of the Savanna, Hunter’s Dry and Nederburg brands, says it has seen a spike in demand in SA as restrictions on selling of alcohol have eased, but volumes remain down about a quarter year on year.

From July 1 2019 to the end of June 2020, its SA revenue was down by 18.3% and volumes by 25.6%, the liquor group said in a trading statement.

The easing of export regulations related to agricultural products during level 4 of the lockdown meant that open orders to the value of about R440m could be processed.

However, the group has only managed to fulfil 54% of the value of these orders because local ports were operating at a reduced capacity, and due to customer cancellations.

Distell said it is facing continued uncertainty regarding writing down the value of its stock, as well as potential losses related to money it is owed. Overall, group revenues to June 19 have contracted 15.4%, while volumes have fallen 23.3%.

The group expects headline earnings per share (HEPS) to fall by 60%-80% in its year to end-June, unchanged from a trading statement issued in May.

In morning trade on Tuesday, the group’s share had risen 0.4% to R76.07, having lost about 42% so far in 2020.

Correction: June 30 2020
 An earlier version of this article stated Distell's numbers were performance figures to the end of June, when they are, in fact, until the end of June 19 2020.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Level 4 lockdown allows Distell to close R440m in open orders

Company was among industry leaders who had a virtual meeting with the trade & industry department
Companies
1 month ago

Distell expects profit slump amid SA’s liquor prohibition

The group expects profits to fall as much as 80% in its year to end-June, although there could be a spike in demand if regulations ease before then
Companies
1 month ago

Distell to offload struggling wine farms

The maker of Amarula and Nederburg is simplifying its structure and emphasising returns on invested capital
Companies
3 months ago

General equity funds and games

There were real returns for the JSE in 2019 after 2018’s losses, yet no less than R13.5bn was withdrawn from the general equity unit trust sector ...
Companies
3 months ago

Most read

1.
Prosus has R120bn war chest to keep on growing
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
2.
Kisby fund aims to raise R5bn to support SMEs
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Rebosis to sell assets to reduce debt
Companies / Property
4.
Redefine exits the UK to focus on local and East ...
Companies / Property
5.
Absa considers additional support for consumers ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Restaurants ‘bewildered’ by booze ban, to challenge Patel for reasons

National

SA and alcohol: Time to put a cork in it?

Features

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.