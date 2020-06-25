Mr Price says it is well placed for the future despite weak sales
The retailer has increased its debt facility as ‘head room’, as it anticipates a constrained consumer environment
25 June 2020 - 18:37
Homeware and clothing retailer Mr Price has said it is well placed for the future as cash-strapped consumers shop for value, even as its profits fell in the year to end-March before the lockdown.
CEO Mark Blair said the group expects weak sales in the future due to the end of the Temporary Employee/Employer Relief Scheme (Ters) in June, an expected increase in retrenchments, and a weaker consumer spending environment. He also expects competition from cheap clothing on the market as distressed competitors sell stock.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now