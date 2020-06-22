Companies / Retail & Consumer Edcon business rescue process approved Business rescue practitioner Lance Schapiro says approval of the plan was backed by most creditors BL PREMIUM

Edcon's creditors approved the company’s business rescue plan after a meeting on Monday, with the practitioners having successfully warded off some creditors who tried to stop the process.

The plan was backed by more than 75% of creditors and has been formally approved, according to the results of the vote circulated by the practitioners and seen by Business Day. Edcon later confirmed the outcome.