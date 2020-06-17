Companies / Retail & Consumer

Italtile expects sales to pick up in June as lockdown eases

The group says early indications are that sales will pick up in June and should exceed June 2019’s strong performance

17 June 2020 - 08:55 karl gernetzky
Picture: ITALTILE
Italtile, the owner of the CTM and TopT brands, says it is optimistic that sales will pick up in June as SA’s lockdown eases, though it will see a drop in profits in its year to end-June

Early indications are that sales will pick up in June, the group said, and should exceed the strong performance the group enjoyed in June 2019.

Headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the year to end-June are expected to fall by between 18% and 28% from the year-earlier period’s 101.8c, the group said in a trading update.

This includes a one-off R39m charge related to a black empowerment transaction.

Total retail store sales for the 48 weeks to end-May 2020 decreased by 5%, while like-for-like retail store turnover declined by 10% compared with the year-earlier period, the group said.

Manufacturing sales for the 48 weeks were 10% lower when compared with the year-earlier period.

Italtile said it would issue another trading update should June not turn out as expected.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

