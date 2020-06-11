E-commerce platform to help drive alcohol sales

Alcohol producers have launched online ordering systems as part of the safety measures aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus, which has wreaked havoc across the world.

Heineken SA, Diageo and Pernod Ricard in partnership with Touchsides have launched the Hola Club Click & Collect platform that will facilitate online transactions between tavern owners and consumers.

The platform enables consumers to pre-order their favourite drink to collect at a chosen time. This could reduce waiting times and eliminate queues.

Touchside said this platform encourages and enables licensed tavern owners to operate and manage their staff and businesses more effectively and safely, and to comply with regulations such as facilitating social distancing, and limiting the number of consumers on premise at any one time.

“Our current reality requires innovations which demonstrate that businesses prioritise the safety of their staff, consumers and community where they operate. South Africans are no stranger to providing digital solutions for our unique challenges and Hola Club Click & Collect does just that. Working with industry partners and stakeholders, we are confident this platform will assist in creating safe spaces for trade during this pandemic,” says Mongi Tshabalala from Touchsides.

The South African Breweries (SAB) also announced its cellphone based ordering platform called Firsti.

“As the entire world transitions to contactless dining and shopping, SAB is gearing up for the same reliance on technology in order to bridge the gap between consumer and product,” said SAB.

“We encourage customers and retailers alike to use this solution for buying and selling alcohol in order to avoid crowds and practice social distancing,” said vice-president of Corporate Affairs at SAB, Zoleka Lisa.

By sending a USSD code via their cellphones, buyers can select the products they want, the tavern they wish to collect from and a time slot. An identity document and confirmation message will secure the transaction.

madubelaa@arena.africa