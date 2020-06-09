Steinhoff says PwC is working with state authorities on criminal probe

Embattled retailer Steinhoff says SA authorities have asked PwC to assist in criminal investigations into accounting irregularities at the retailer, adding that it has agreed to fund part of this work.

Steinhoff supported the additional forensic work from PwC, it said in a statement, and would cover a “substantial portion of the costs”.

“The funding is to be provided on an arms-length basis, with Steinhoff having no involvement in the investigation, the extent thereof and the report-back process,” the group said.

Steinhoff uncovered a €6.5bn (about R110bn) hole in its accounts in 2017, causing a share collapse and multiple lawsuits from former business partners and aggrieved shareholders, including former chair Christo Wiese.

PwC had released its report on the retailer in March 2019, concluding that: “A small group of Steinhoff group former executives and other non-Steinhoff executives, led by a senior management executive, structured and implemented various transactions over a number of years which had the result of substantially inflating the profit and asset values of the Steinhoff group over an extended period.”

In morning trade on Tuesday Steinhoff's share price was up 6.67% to R1.28, having lost 98% of its value over the past three years.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za