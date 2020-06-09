Companies / Retail & Consumer

Steinhoff finances investigation against itself

Retailer funds forensic auditors at PwC to help Hawks with probe into financial irregularities that brought it down

09 June 2020 - 17:27 Janice Kew
Steinhoff. Picture: SUPPLIED
Steinhoff. Picture: SUPPLIED

Steinhoff International Holdings is paying for forensic auditors at PwC to help SA’s  anticorruption police investigate alleged financial wrongdoing that brought the retailer to the brink of collapse.

While PwC completed its report of more than 3,000 pages on its probe on behalf of Steinhoff last year, legal authorities have shown little sign of progress in identifying those responsible for transactions that caused Steinhoff to report accounting regularities in late 2017. The Frankfurt-listed stock remains more than 98% lower than before the announcement, and the company faces years of legal battles brought by those who lost out.

Steinhoff “agreed to contribute funds to cover a substantial portion of the costs of the PwC work, due to the size and complexity of the investigation required,” it said in a statement on Tuesday. “The funding is to be provided on an arms-length basis, with the retailer having no involvement in the investigation.”

Steinhoff and an elite law-enforcement division have repeatedly squared off in parliament over why the authorities have made so little progress in holding individuals to account.

Former CEO Markus Jooste quit when the accounting discrepancies came to light, and PwC’s report linked him to deals that may have led to the financial collapse. He denies wrongdoing.

Steinhoff remains in operation after a series of asset sales and a deal with creditors to skip payments on about €9bn of debt through 2021. However, the company said on Tuesday that its Conforama business in France faced an uncertain future after Covid-19 lockdowns as it had been unable to secure a state-guaranteed loan for which it was eligible. Steinhoff said it was “exploring all possible options” for the unit. Trading for the group as a whole was “significantly better” than expected at the early stages of the pandemic, as stores benefited from pent-up demand, Steinhoff said.

All subsidiaries, other than Conforama, had sufficient liquidity, the retailer said. The Hawks the Steinhoff collapse  have said they were able to make serious headway with their investigations only after being given full access to the PwC report, which was completed in March 2019.

A year ago, the police said the probes had been fast-tracked and more people were being assigned to the job. PwC uncovered €6.5bn in irregular transactions between Steinhoff and eight firms between 2009 and 2017.

The deals, orchestrated over several years, enabled the owner of chains from the US to France to artificially boost profits and asset values, the probe  found. Since releasing a 10-page summary last year, Steinhoff has limited access to the full document. It paid PwC at least €35m for the investigation and technical accounting support, according to its annual reports.

EXCLUSIVE: Tension as Jenitha John takes charge at Irba

Exclusive: With no board to review the appointment of the new CEO, staff describe her first days at the accounting regulator as ‘chaos’
News & Fox
5 days ago

LETTER: Good riddance to Heather Sonn

I found it disturbing that she could chair Steinhoff after having served for four years on the board while CEO Markus Jooste committed a bucketful of ...
Opinion
1 week ago

Ready to pounce: Why Mr Price is eyeing Jet

Mr Price – ungeared and cash flush – looks set to swoop on rival Jet, with the market’s blessing
Money & Investing
1 week ago

Pepkor in talks with banks about new debt terms

Reducing debt remains its objective even if it does not take place quickly, CFO says
Companies
1 week ago

TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: Heather Sonn’s sudden Steinhoff exit leaves more questions than answers

It does not look as if Sonn’s team performed even the most basic checks on Blake and Associates
Opinion
2 weeks ago

ROB ROSE: Heather Sonn’s Greek tragedy

For two years, Heather Sonn has handled SA’s worst corporate job – chair of Steinhoff – fantastically. Her abrupt resignation is a step backward
Opinion
2 weeks ago

Steinhoff chair Heather Sonn was ‘not aware of need to disclose transaction’

Steinhoff’s vice-chair  says Sonn had not participated in any accounting irregularities
Companies
3 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Edcon says it has buyers interested in its assets
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Activists gun for Standard Bank directors over ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Alexander Forbes ready to pounce on distressed ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Alexander Forbes declares special dividend
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Interest rate cuts lure buyers to Fortress assets
Companies / Property

Related Articles

Steinhoff says PwC is working with state authorities on criminal probe

Companies / Retail & Consumer

EXCLUSIVE: Tension as Jenitha John takes charge at Irba

News & Fox

LUKANYO MNYANDA: Central banks buying company bonds can lead to unintended ...

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.