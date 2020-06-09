Drop in export and restaurant revenues hurts Libstar sales

Libstar, maker of the Lancewood range of cheeses and Pringles snacks, reported a drop of almost 10% in two-month sales on Tuesday as a strong showing in its domestic market failed to offset declines in export and restaurant sales.

Libstar, which also makes private-label products for clients such as Woolworths and Shoprite, reaped the benefits of bumper sales due to consumers stockpiling groceries before the lockdown and increased home dining while restaurants were closed.

But its export sales to North America and Europe were hit due to travel restrictions, driving sales down by nearly one-third in the two months to end-May.

“Despite continuing logistical challenges, export channel revenue is expected to firm as shipment timing normalises over the coming months,” the company said.

CFO Charl de Villiers said the food producer is unable to quantify the full business impact brought on by the coronavirus but said the group is assessing the situation.