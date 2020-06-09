BAT cuts revenue forecast due to Covid-19

Tobacco firm British American Tobacco (BAT), the maker of Dunhill and Lucky Strike, has cut its revenue forecast for the year to end-December, citing a pronounced effect from Covid-19 on Bangladesh, Vietnam and Malaysia.

The group now expects adjusted revenue growth of between 1% and 3% in constant currency terms, having previously given guidance of towards the lower end of a 3%-5% range.

The group adjusted for some items that temporarily distort revenue, such as those related to third-party contract manufacturing arrangements, which temporarily inflate revenue and the cost of sales without an effect on profits.

The group said lockdown measures in countries, including Mexico, Argentina and SA, have persisted longer than expected, while in SA, there is no sign of the tobacco ban being lifted.

SA’s tobacco ban is the subject of a court challenge, with BATSA saying at the end of May the ban would drive customers to illegal cigarettes, while also denying the state tax revenue.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za