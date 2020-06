The Public Investment Corporation (PIC) has upped its stake in retailer Woolworths to 15.076%, worth about R5.4bn on Thursday morning.

According to Bloomberg data, PIC had held about 11% of the group as of the first quarter of 2020.

The share price of Woolworths has fallen 28.83% so far in 2020, compared to a 6.02% fall for the JSE all share.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za