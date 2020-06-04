PIC boosting Woolworths stake ‘a sign of confidence’

The Public Investment Corporation (PIC), which manages more than R2-trillion in assets, has upped its shareholding in Woolworths to just more than 15% in a move analysts say is a vote of confidence in the retail group.

Its stake is worth about R5.4bn.

Since the first quarter of 2020, the PIC, Africa’s largest asset manager, owned 11% in Woolworths.

The increase, say analysts, could be a vote of confidence in Woolworths’ long-term future, while not discounting challenges it faces, especially in Australia and its clothing unit locally.

Perpetua Investment Managers’ Delphine Govender said the PIC are likely taking “a longer-term view” of Woolworths.

“The known weaknesses in the clothing retail business, given the constrained SA consumer, business shutdowns, cash flow pressures and historic troubles with David Jones’s turnaround, are clearly being reflected in the share price, but if we start to see underlying business improvement there could be merit in investing for a longer ... period.”

Govender said “it is absolutely a point of investment horizon”. Investors might be seeing an improved performance in the business and the share price in a year or two.

Woolworths has written down more than R7bn in its ill-fated Australia acquisition of David Jones, which it bought for R21bn in 2011.

Its food business, about 45% of overall turnover, is the jewel in the crown but has lower margins than the clothing business that has been struggling in SA and abroad.

Dire future

Retail businesses also face a constrained consumer in SA with many analysts predicting a dire future for the share prices of Woolworths and its competitors in the long term as economic growth remains subdued.

In January, Woolworths brought in Roy Bagattini, a senior executive from Levi Strauss, as CEO to take over from Ian Moir, who was behind the Australia acquisition.

Investment analyst Simon Brown said the PIC often took a long-term investment view and looked at returns over more than 10 years.

“Long term, Woolworths will be fine. Australia will one day be behind them one way or another, and profits will flow again,” he said.

Brown said that the PIC also had monthly inflows to invest every month with limited places to put money.

“They have cash flowing in every month that they need to invest and that are so large that their pool of investments is really small relatively so options are limited.”