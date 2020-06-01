Babelegi guilty of excessive pricing on dust masks

An industrial clothing supplier has become the first company to be found guilty of excessive pricing under the 2019 amendments to the Competition Act and since the start of the global coronavirus pandemic

The Competition Tribunal announced on Monday that Babelegi Workwear and Industrial Supplies was fined R76,040 for inflating prices of dust masks.

The Pretoria-based company sold 75 boxes of dust masks in February to 20 customers, some at a more than 500% mark up.

Pharmacy chain Dis-Chem has also been charged with excessive pricing for increasing mask prices in March by more than 200%. The case has not been finalised.

The Competition Commission accused Babelegi of price gouging and “egregious” behaviour because it increased its profit margin at least five-fold with no increase in input prices.

The commission investigates abuse of dominant positions by companies and M&A. Once an investigation is done, cases are referred to the tribunal, which can make an order.

The tribunal found that “Babelegi knew full well that there was a significant increase in demand for masks ... and took advantage of customers and consumers amid the international Covid-19 health crisis. This leads us to conclude that Babelegi’s prices charged during the complaint period were to the detriment of consumers and customers.”

Acting for Babelegi, advocate Greta Engelbrecht said during the hearing that section 8 of the Competition Act requires a firm accused of excessive pricing to be shown to be a dominant firm with significant market power who can set prices independently of its competitors.

The tribunal found that because it could increase its profit margin more than five-fold, it was a dominant firm. “It behaved to an appreciable extent independently of its competitors, customers or suppliers. Babelegi is therefore a dominant firm,” it said.

Lawyers who are not involved in the case have called the decision “unfair, surprising and extraordinary” because the company was found guilty in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the sales took place in February, before the national state of disaster was declared. The lawyers are surprised the family business was found to be dominant.

Herbert Smith Freehills lawyer Jean Meijer said: “This is a surprising decision for a variety of reasons. There have been findings of abuse of dominance in SA but they have been against firms with very high market shares well above 35%. It is extraordinary for such a small firm to be held to be dominant.”

He said Babelegi “could have had no idea that it would be held to the higher standard applicable to a dominant firm between January 31 and March 5 2020 when the conduct occurred. The national state of disaster was only declared on March 15 2020. It does not seem rational to apply this higher standard to a small firm in circumstances where it did not know this standard might be applicable to it.”

Competition lawyer from Bowmans, Heather Irvine, said this “is a fundamentally unfair result ... it is unfair to impose such a substantial fine on a small firm based on a completely new interpretation by the tribunal of what it means to be “dominant”, which is based on unique circumstances which have arisen virtually overnight, during a time of crisis”.

The competition appeal court has never upheld a case of excessive pricing since the Competition Act was promulgated in 1998.

