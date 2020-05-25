Companies / Retail & Consumer

Tiger Brands braces for tough second half as Covid-19 disrupts supply chains

With depressed consumer spending it could cost food producer R500m in lost profit

25 May 2020 - 09:42 karl gernetzky
Boxes of Jungle Oats, one of South Africa's Tiger Brands original products. Picture: REUTERS / MIKE HUTCHINGS
Boxes of Jungle Oats, one of South Africa's Tiger Brands original products. Picture: REUTERS / MIKE HUTCHINGS

Food producer Tiger Brands is bracing for a tough second half as Covid-19 disrupts supply chains and hits consumer spending, saying this could cost it more than R500m in lost profits.

As existing stock is depleted the group expects its six months to September will be affected by a cost push due to rand weakness, global supply chain disruptions and additional costs incurred during the lockdown, the group said.

The effect of the pandemic on consumer spending is expected to be “dire”, while government restrictions on price increases could also have an affect.

“We anticipate that demand patterns will change and are preparing for significant changes in consumption and shopping behaviour as we move out of the acute phase of the national disaster period and into what is likely to be a deep and prolonged recession,” said CEO Noel Doyle.

Worsening economic conditions in some of the group’s markets already weighed on it during its six months to end-March, when profit slumped by three-quarters to R359.6m, when treating its Deli Foods Nigeria business as a discontinued operation.

The group wrote down some of its businesses by R557m. This mostly affected its export businesses, namely Davita, which produces soft drink powder and seasoning; and its deciduous fruit business.

An impairment was also recognised against the investment in Nigerian associate, UAC Foods, the group said, that results from difficult trading conditions due to deteriorating economic prospects, worsened by the Covid-19 pandemic.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Tiger Brands warns of hefty writedowns as economy deteriorates

The groups says it will see write downs of R557m in its half year to end-March, mainly related to its export businesses
Companies
4 days ago

Tiger Brands shuts Durban Albany bakery due to Covid-19 infections

It is unclear at this stage how many of Albany’s employees have tested positive or how they contracted the virus
Companies
1 month ago

Tiger Brands won’t increase food prices during lockdown

The group says it is on track to meet orders, but has warned shareholders of the cost of both Covid-19 and a weaker rand
Companies
1 month ago

Most read

1.
Nedbank sees ‘steep’ increase in bad debts ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
AngloGold shuts Mponeng mine as more than 160 ...
Companies / Mining
3.
Redefine to fall out of the top 40 index
Companies / Property
4.
Tsogo Sun Gaming warns of writedowns equivalent ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Black fund managers offer valuable insights to ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Tiger Brands won’t increase food prices during lockdown

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Tiger Brands appoints Pamela Padayachee as acting finance chief

Companies / Industrials

Tiger Brands defends its new CEO linked to price fixing

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.