Dis-Chem to expand into the vacuum created by recent turmoil

He defended its rental decision saying every retailer had paid rent based on trade levels, with food retailers not paying rent for their bottle stores, for example. Clicks has said it was seeking rental reductions for stores such as Musica that could not open in April. “We can’t be treated differently to other retailers.”

The rent for May was paid in full.

In its annual results to end-February, Dis-Chem generated retail revenue growth of R21.8bn, an 11% increase from the prior year.

Due to uncertainty around the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on the economy, it has decided to defer paying dividends, with a decision expected at a later time. ​Its headline earnings per share were down 16.7% to 69.6c.

While admitting the economy was facing tough times, Morais said the company didn’t only plan its expansion outlook from “an economic perspective”.

“Consumers will be constrained but the truth is the coronavirus pandemic has highlighted the importance of health care,” he said.

Since the awareness of the coronavirus pandemic spread, patients on chronic medication were being more adherent and coming to fill their scripts every month.

Dis-Chem data shows people often fill scripts for chronic conditions such as diabetes and hypertension, which are often symptomless, every second month.

Global data has shown more than 80% of people who died from Covid-19 had more than one chronic condition such as diabetes.

Morais said Dis-Chem had seen a huge growth in people buying vitamins in what he terms “preventive health care”.

Dis-Chem’s retail stores experienced a “substantial increase” in revenue of 45.6% in the weeks before the lockdown as customers stocked up on health, medication and food, compared with the period in 2019. Sales during the lockdown were 20.9% lower than the same period in 2019.

From May 1 to May 16 sales were 2.8% higher than the same period last year.

Retail revenue for the 11 weeks ending on May 16 increased by 6.3% compared with the same period in 2019, the company said.

Dis-Chem said the planned R430m purchase of Baby City, announced last week and subject to competition authority approval, had been two years in the planning.

If the purchase goes ahead, it will open Dis-Chem clinics in baby stores to offer nursing to mothers before and after pregnancy and provide baby vaccinations.

They will use the Dis-Chem loyalty programme to entice existing customers who are expecting a baby to buy goods including prams and cots at Baby City stores.

childk@businesslive.co.za