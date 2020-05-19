Companies / Retail & Consumer

News Leader

WATCH: How Covid-19 has hit the poultry industry

Astral CEO Chris Schutte and SA Poultry Association’s Izaak Breitenbach talks to Business Day TV

19 May 2020 - 08:05 Busines Day TV
Picture: BLOOMBERG/DANIEL ACKER
Picture: BLOOMBERG/DANIEL ACKER

Astral Foods has so far been largely unaffected by the coronavirus pandemic but the company has decided to err on the side of caution and is holding on to its half-year dividend to shore up its balance sheet.

Business Day TV spoke to CEO Chris Schutte and Izaak Breitenbach from the SA Poultry Association to discuss how Covid-19 could affect the poultry industry.

