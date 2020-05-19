Edcon can be saved, say business rescuers
The team has cited an established retail footprint and well-known brands as reasons for giving it another shot
19 May 2020 - 18:41
Edcon, SA’s biggest corporate causality of Covid-19-induced rolling economic calamity, may still be saved.
Like other retailers, Edcon was forced to shut its stores after the government suspended all non-essential shopping. But with a weak balance sheet, it felt the most pain, forcing it to file for business rescue two weeks ago and triggering talk that the legal process to reorganise the company was a non-starter.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now