Edcon can be saved, say business rescuers The team has cited an established retail footprint and well-known brands as reasons for giving it another shot

Edcon, SA’s biggest corporate causality of Covid-19-induced rolling economic calamity, may still be saved.

Like other retailers, Edcon was forced to shut its stores after the government suspended all non-essential shopping. But with a weak balance sheet, it felt the most pain, forcing it to file for business rescue two weeks ago and triggering talk that the legal process to reorganise the company was a non-starter.