Virus-hit Massmart to seek rental relief and review supply chain
The retailer says it will be negotiating to make use of deals offered by the Property Industry Group
18 May 2020 - 18:59
Walmart-owned Massmart is embarking on cost-saving initiatives such as seeking rental relief after the coronavirus-led lockdown pummelled sales, the retailer said on Monday.
Its cash-flow initiatives include negotiating rental reductions and improving “mutually beneficial terms with strategic suppliers”, the company said.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now