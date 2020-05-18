Companies / Retail & Consumer Virus-hit Massmart to seek rental relief and review supply chain The retailer says it will be negotiating to make use of deals offered by the Property Industry Group BL PREMIUM

Walmart-owned Massmart is embarking on cost-saving initiatives such as seeking rental relief after the coronavirus-led lockdown pummelled sales, the retailer said on Monday.

Its cash-flow initiatives include negotiating rental reductions and improving “mutually beneficial terms with strategic suppliers”, the company said.