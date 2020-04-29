Blue Apron shares fall sharply despite boost by Covid-19 lockdown

Bengaluru — Shares of Blue Apron Holdings slumped as much as 33% on Wednesday as the meal-kit company posted a steep decline in quarterly sales even after seeing a boost in orders from Americans confined to their homes amid coronavirus-led lockdowns.

The company, which posted results for the three months ended March 31, said it saw a bump in orders only at the end of the first quarter, adding that most of the benefit from a spike in demand will be reflected in the current quarter.

“Even as restrictions on consumer behaviour begin to ease, we expect there will be a shift to new economic and social norms, reflecting the changes in cooking and eating habits developed during the weeks or months consumers spend at home, and these will persist for some time,” CEO Linda Findley Kozlowski said on a post-earnings call. “We expect that our second quarter results will begin to reflect this increased demand.”

The company expects second-quarter revenue to record a high, single-digit percentage growth to about $130m.

Shares of the company, which are trading at $9.93, have nearly doubled this year, benefiting from its model that favours social-distancing norms with people required to stay home and as restaurants remained shut.

Blue Apron, which went public in 2017, has been losing ground to competition from established grocers that are bringing out their own meal kits. Earlier this year, the company said it was considering various options for its business, including going private.

The company said on Wednesday that it is still moving forward with the plan.

Orders during the first-quarter fell 29% from a year earlier, while the total number of customers declined to 376,000 from 550,000.

Net revenue fell 28.2% to $101.9m in the quarter, while net loss widened to $20.2m, or $1.51 per share, from $5.3m, or 41c per share, a year earlier, mainly due to higher expenses and the closure of certain fulfilment centres.

Reuters