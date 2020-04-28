Nissan latest carmaker expected to post losses amid Covid-19

Tokyo — Nissan Motor has warned that it expects to post a loss for the fiscal year just ended, becoming the latest global vehicle maker to be hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

Operating profit for the year to the end of March will be as much as ¥130bn ($1.2bn) less than the ¥85bn forecast in February, the Japanese company said on Tuesday. The company also gave an outlook for a net loss, ¥150bn to ¥160bn lower than the prior forecast for ¥65bn profit. That translates to an operating loss of as much as ¥45bn and net loss of as much as ¥95bn.

The earnings shortfall shows the depths at which Nissan and much of the automotive industry finds itself in after the Covid-19 pandemic closed showrooms and factories across the planet. Nissan was already struggling with shrinking sales before the virus broke out, hurt by an ageing line-up and a management paralysis brought about by the arrest of former leader Carlos Ghosn in late 2018.

“The result in the first quarter — or the first half of the year — will likely be much worse than the fourth quarter,” said Tatsuo Yoshida, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence. “Operation suspensions happened not just in March, but will be extended until June.”

Delays

Nissan said it will need more time to compile its results because of “delays in the company’s financial close and audit process caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdowns in several locations”, and plans to announce them on May 28.

Companies across industries are delaying earnings reports and pulling forecasts as the wide-ranging fallout from the pandemic has clouded their outlooks. Daimler threw out a forecast made two months ago that estimated significantly higher profit in 2020 while Renault, Nissan’s partner in a global alliance, said it’s still not possible to assess the virus’s effect. Volvo said it can no longer give reliable estimates for truck markets after registrations plunged.

Nissan said ¥90bn of the expected drop in operating income was caused by a decline in vehicle and parts sales. Another ¥30bn is due to “additional provisions for the sales finance business”. Declining income at subsidiaries were responsible for an additional ¥30bn drop.

Further revisions to profit may be in store due to revisions to Nissan’s midterm plan, which is being reassessed, the carmaker said.

The company has promised a turnaround plan in May, which will probably be unveiled at around the same time as the delayed earnings report. Given the pandemic environment, Nissan COO Ashwani Gupta said he’s focusing on increasing market share, cutting costs and managing cash.

“This crisis is giving me an opportunity to look into fixed costs,” Gupta said in an interview. “It’s forcing us to innovate things, like how we sell cars.”

The company has requested loans totaling ¥500bn from lenders including Japan’s three megabanks as it battles the sales slump, bankers familiar with the matter said in April. Toyota Motor has asked for a ¥1-trillion credit line from two major Japanese banks to secure its funding. “We have enough cash on hand,” Gupta said. “The cash situation is keeping things stable.”