Pepkor unit sued for selling unemployment insurance to pensioners

A unit of retailer Pepkor has been sued by the national credit regulator for selling unemployment and disability insurance to pensioners on welfare who would never be able to claim those benefits.

In the high court case against JDG Trading, which sells furniture and offers financial services, the company was accused of taking advantage of some of SA’s poorest and least financially literate people. In 2015 the regulator took JDG to the national credit tribunal over the practice in a case that was unsuccessful.

JDG “is selling insurance that certain consumers, pensioners and disabled persons do not need, cannot claim benefits for, and yet pay for”, the credit regulator said in court documents. “There appears to be a lack of compliance with the duty to explain this to pensioners, particularly to those illiterate pensioners.”

A date for the case to be heard is yet to be set.

JDG sells the insurance as a mandatory requirement for customers who wish to buy goods from its stores on credit. The cover enables the company to be repaid in the event of the shopper’s death, unemployment or disability, even though only the first of those applies to some buyers, including pensioners.

In its own court papers, JDG says that the “bundled” nature of the credit insurance makes the policies cheaper on average for clients, some of whom are employed. The company accuses the regulator of being “paternalistic” for assuming that pensioners do not understand what they are purchasing.

“We are in no position to provide further comment as the legal process remains ongoing,” Pepkor said.

The case is similar to one filed against Lewis four years ago. It also follows court actions against a unit of Net1 UEPS Technologies, which ran payments for SA’s welfare department and used that system to deduct extra cash for products ranging from loans to mobile phone airtime.