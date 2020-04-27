Companies / Retail & Consumer

Pepkor unit sued for selling unemployment insurance to pensioners

National credit regulator takes JDG Trading to court for selling unemployment and disability insurance to pensioners on welfare

27 April 2020 - 19:46 Antony Sguazzin
Picture: 123RF/ANDRIY POPOV
Picture: 123RF/ANDRIY POPOV

A unit of retailer Pepkor has been sued by the national credit regulator for selling unemployment and disability insurance to pensioners on welfare who would never be able to claim those benefits.

In the high court case against JDG Trading, which sells furniture and offers financial services, the company was accused of taking advantage of some of SA’s poorest and least financially literate people. In 2015 the regulator took JDG to the national credit tribunal over the practice in a case that was unsuccessful.

JDG “is selling insurance that certain consumers, pensioners and disabled persons do not need, cannot claim benefits for, and yet pay for”, the credit regulator said in court documents. “There appears to be a lack of compliance with the duty to explain this to pensioners, particularly to those illiterate pensioners.”

A date for the case to be heard is yet to be set.

JDG sells the insurance as a mandatory requirement for customers who wish to buy goods from its stores on credit. The cover enables the company to be repaid in the event of the shopper’s death, unemployment or disability, even though only the first of those applies to some buyers, including pensioners.

In its own court papers, JDG says that the “bundled” nature of the credit insurance makes the policies cheaper on average for clients, some of whom are employed. The company accuses the regulator of being “paternalistic” for assuming that pensioners do not understand what they are purchasing.

“We are in no position to provide further comment as the legal process remains ongoing,” Pepkor said.

The case is similar to one filed against Lewis four years ago. It also follows court actions against a unit of Net1 UEPS Technologies, which ran payments for SA’s welfare department and used that system to deduct extra cash for products ranging from loans to mobile phone airtime.

More than 17-million people in SA get welfare payments, which total about R150bn a year. Those payments will be temporarily increased because of the effect of the coronavirus outbreak.

“This is completely at odds with the principles of social solidarity and consumer protection,” said Roseanne Harris, a university professor and former president of the Actuarial Society of SA, in an independent expert statement included in an application by the Black Sash Trust to join the case as an amicus.

“I am very concerned that JD Group appears to be suggesting that vulnerable policy holders should cross-subsidise the employed,” she said.

Harris’s analysis of the policy showed that retrenchment cover is the biggest component of its costs and together with disability cover resulted in the premium being four times the amount that could be justified by population mortality for life cover only.

Pepkor, which also owns the Pep and Ackermans clothing chains, is one of the biggest retailers in the country. Its majority shareholder is Steinhoff International Holdings, the global furniture retailer that came close to collapse after an accounting scandal in late 2017.

Bloomberg

Retailers at odds with landlords over what constitutes essential goods

With rents not being fully paid in the property, clothing and general retailing sectors, talks with the JSE and industry groups are essential
Business
1 week ago

KFC owner withholds rent in SA amid lockdown

The US firm says it will not be paying rent at 48 company-owned outlets in SA
Companies
3 weeks ago

Pepkor says coronavirus will likely lead to stock shortages

The group expects supply chain disruptions as a result of the coronavirus during its six months to end-September
Companies
1 month ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Sasol now expects a loss from Lake Charles in 2020
Companies / Energy
2.
US economy a drawcard for South Africans seeking ...
Companies / Property
3.
Sasol slashes management salaries — starting with ...
Companies / Mining
4.
Estate agents battle as backlog of unprocessed ...
Companies / Property
5.
Zero-impact cybersecurity: are you prepared for ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Related Articles

How South Africans are dodging lockdown alcohol ban

National / Health

WATCH: How Covid-19 has lifted Clicks

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Cashbuild to negotiate rent with landlords as lockdown subsides

Companies

Actuary angst: Liberty trumps Discovery in court

Money & Investing

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.