Covid-19 Business Watch
WATCH: How SMEs are feeling the heat of being in lockdown
Aurik Business Accelerator CEO Pavlo Phitidis talks to Business Day TV about how small businesses are struggling
22 April 2020 - 11:32
The pressure is on for retailers in the SME space, and many companies unable to earn any income this past month have reported an inability to pay their monthly bills and their staff.
Gary Alfonso speaks Aurik Business Accelerator CEO Pavlo Phitidis about how SMEs are coping during this challenging time.