Retail online deliveries growing, but South Africans love going to the shops
SA analysts say going to the shops is considered recreation
20 April 2020 - 05:00
The lockdown has created such a demand for online shopping big food retailers are unable to keep up, but analysts say the need for delivery of groceries will slow when the economy reopens.
Nielsen Global data analytics research company predicts that after the coronavirus pandemic, retail online sales and food delivery will grow globally, even in China where it is already the norm. The global research company surveyed 10,000 Chinese retailers and found two thirds said online channels would grow in importance.
