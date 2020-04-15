Companies / Retail & Consumer

Col’Cacchio retrenches head office employees as lockdown bites

The pizzeria and Italian restaurant franchisor starved of fees from franchisees who have been hit hard by the Covid-19 curfew

15 April 2020 - 20:40 Katharine Child
The dispute between Col’Cacchio and its franchisees highlights cash flow constraints for small businesses such as restaurants. Picture: SUPPLIED
The dispute between Col’Cacchio and its franchisees highlights cash flow constraints for small businesses such as restaurants. Picture: SUPPLIED

Upmarket pizza chain Col’Cacchio, which is embroiled in a dispute with 18 franchisees over royalty fees, will retrench head office employees as it faces an uncertain future because of the nationwide lockdown.

The government imposed a five-week lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus, resulting in the closure of businesses not deemed essential, including restaurants.

The Col’Cacchio group makes its money from franchise fees, but it was not charging royalty and marketing fees while restaurants were closed. The group is pushing back against the franchise restaurant owners who are trying to back out of their contractual obligations because they cannot generate revenue as a result of the Covid-19 lockdown.

Col’Cacchio founder and MD Kinga Baranowska said she wasgutted” at letting staff go but was receiving no income. The management group would not give the numbers of how many employees it will let go.   

Baranowska, who started the company 28 years ago, said: “One of reasons I got into this was to create jobs.”  She and marketing manager Greg Mommsen estimated that their 32 restaurants, mostly franchises, employed more than 1,000 people.

Mommsen said: “Every day one wakes up with uncertainty ... We have zero access to trade and absolute uncertainty (as to) what lies ahead”. He said they had been trying to help head office staff and franchisees access money from the unemployment insurance fund. To date, none have been paid.

The restaurant industry has been hard hit by loss of income; from mid-March when people started social distancing, the numbers of patrons went down.

Col’Cacchio’s 18 franchisees who have refused to pay royalty fees for the first two weeks of March when business was normal say they cannot afford to pay fees as they borrowed money to pay staff and suppliers. But Col’Cacchio said without fees, it lost 60% of March income.

Mommsen said they didn’t know what the restaurant business would look like after lockdown,​  given the increased need for social distancing.

“We are a place where people come together and gather and relax”. The group was worried about a prolonged lockdown decimating the restaurant industry.

Mommsen said: “We are a large employer. On average restaurants employ a lot of people at the front and back- of-house. We don’t know long the impact will last and what it will take to restart restaurants.” He said after lockdown they didn’t know if customers would still eat out.

“We don’t know how consumers will react. Will people have money to spend? Restaurants are technically a luxury.” 

Baranowska said they were fighting to save the business: “It would (be) very sad to see restaurants closed.  We have got a strong brand. We have been around for 28 years ... it’s a long time.”

childk@businesslive.co.za

