Tiger Brands won’t increase food prices during lockdown

SA’s largest food producer Tiger Brands will not be increasing prices for its products during SA’s 21-day lockdown, but is grappling with additional costs from containment measures and a weaker rand.

The owner of the All Gold, Tastic and Oros brands said in an update that, with the exception of rice and pasta, it had been able to meet all customer orders for key stock items.

“Unless we experience site closures due to staffing constraints or revised regulations, we anticipate being in a position to maintain consistent supply for the period of the lockdown, as well as through the months of April and May,” the group said.

During the lockdown, additional measures in terms of staff incentives and transport are expected to cost R60m, the group said.

A weaker rand will also affect the import of raw materials and packaging costs, and while this may be recovered through price increases, the effect on consumer demand still needs to be fully understood, the group said.