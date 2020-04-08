Companies / Retail & Consumer Tiger Brands expects consumers to struggle after the Covid-19 crisis The company is not sure if wheat and rice will be available after May BL PREMIUM

Tiger Brands, which was already expecting a drop in first-half earnings, said it is expecting even more constrained consumer spending and a recession after the Covid-19 crisis has subsided.

SA is in a three-week lockdown that was imposed by the government to combat the Covid-19 pandemic, which has infected 1,845 people locally and more than 1.3-million people worldwide.