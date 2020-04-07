Companies / Retail & Consumer

Covid-19 Business Watch

WATCH: The clothing and textile sector feels Covid-19 pressure

A panel of experts talk about an industry that was already affected by cheap imports from the Far East

07 April 2020 - 14:57 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/DANIIL PESHKOV
Picture: 123RF/DANIIL PESHKOV

The effect of the Covid-19 lockdown on SA’s battered clothing and textile sector comes under the spotlight when Business Day TV’s Michael Avery talks to the National Clothing Retail Federation executive director Michael Lawrence; OrganiMark MD Heinrich Schultz; and the Southern African Clothing and Textile Workers’ Union co-ordinator Fachmy Abrahams about how the industry has already been negatively affected by a flood of cheap imports from the Far East.

WATCH: Part 1 and 2

Paying the price for importing goods and exporting jobs

SA faces medical shortages because it outsourced supply to countries who are now prioritising their self-interest
Opinion
4 hours ago

EDITORIAL: Saving jobs for life after lockdown

Cutting pay across the board instead of retrenching workers could be a solution
Opinion
13 hours ago

ECONOMY WATCH: Bleak outlook for manufacturing

Manufacturing is expected to take a further hit as global economic conditions continue to deteriorate, leaving no chance of a meaningful recovery in ...
Companies
1 week ago

China's economic sneeze may give SA pneumonia

Experts voice concern about overreliance on Asian trading giant
Business
2 weeks ago

Economic collapse or human decimation, tough choice for state

Whichever route Cyril Ramaphosa and his team choose, brickbats will be thrown at them
Companies
23 hours ago

Most read

1.
Mines must return to work on April 17 ‘or face ...
Companies / Mining
2.
Cheap as it is, Sasol remains a gamble
Companies / Energy
3.
Most Telkom retrenchees opt to leave voluntarily
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
KFC owner withholds rent in SA amid lockdown
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Standard Bank considers holding on to R8.6bn ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Employers body vows to combat effects of Covid-19 pandemic

National

Covid-19 could be just the kick in the pants renewables need

Opinion

DEAN MACPHERSON: Covid-19 lockdown has an autocratic leaning

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.