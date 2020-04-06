Companies / Retail & Consumer

Woolworths executives take pay cut due to Covid-19 to support employees

Retailer will continue to pay staff and give essential service workers a bonus

06 April 2020 - 08:43 karl gernetzky
UPDATED 06 April 2020 - 10:58
Woolworths board members, group CEO Roy Bagattini and the senior executive team will forgo up to 30% of their fees and salaries over the next three months. Picture: JAMES OATWAY
Woolworths board members, group CEO Roy Bagattini and the senior executive team will forgo up to 30% of their fees and salaries over the next three months. Picture: JAMES OATWAY

Retailer Woolworths will continue to pay staff during the Covid-19 shutdown, while senior management may cut their salaries by almost a third over the next three months to provide additional support to employees.

Board members, group CEO Roy Bagattini and the group’s senior executive team will forgo up to 30% of their fees and salaries over the next three months, the group said in a trading update, reporting that temporary store closures is expected to reduce profits.

During the current lockdown period Woolworths will continue to pay all staff, and those who are part of the essential workforce will receive an additional appreciation payment, the group said.

Woolworths said it is cutting back on capital expenditure and prioritising online sales, but expects profits to fall by more than a fifth in its year to end-June.

The group reported that sales in its food business rose 27.6% in the four weeks to end-March, while sales at Woolworth’s fashion and home business fell 27.8% over the same period as customers shifted to essential products.

“The majority of our food stores currently remain open,” the group said. “Our strong supplier partnerships are ensuring a consistent supply of product during this critical time,” the statement reads.

Woolworths, whose share price has fallen 44.79% so far in 2020, expects to issue a more detailed trading update in the next few weeks.

In morning trade on Monday Woolworth’s share price was up 5.11% to R28.20.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Woolworths cuts interim dividend for third year

The group says poor performance, load-shedding and low economic growth affected performance in the first half of 2020
Companies
1 month ago

Woolworths trails apparel rivals after fashion bungles, higher prices

The group's December sales also hit by weakened South African consumers
Companies
2 months ago

Woolworths reconsiders floor space in Australia as online sales rise

The retailer says the reduction of unproductive space in Australasia remains the priority, even as it reports growing market share in its core SA ...
Companies
2 months ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Mines must return to work on April 17 ‘or face ...
Companies / Mining
2.
Woolworths executives take pay cut due to ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Anchor grows funds under management by 17%
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Pandemic the last straw as cannabis companies ...
Companies
5.
Cape Town landlords ask government to freeze ...
Companies / Property

Related Articles

NetFlorist adds food delivery to its services

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Lease agreements: We won’t pay, say tenants

News & Fox

Online shopping goes viral as SA shops from indoors

Business

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.