Companies / Retail & Consumer NetFlorist adds food delivery to its services Businesses cut off from their customers are rethinking their business models to keep cash flowing BL PREMIUM

Online flowers and gift shop Netflorist has added groceries to its portfolio in a bid to tap into the growing demand for food deliveries because of the three-week lockdown.

This may help the company cope with the loss of sales revenue from its core flower delivery business, which is not deemed essential during the lockdown, which is aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus.