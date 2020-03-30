Companies / Retail & Consumer

Food group AH-Vest installs own cables to forestall power outages

Eskom’s promises to guarantee electricity supply failed to materialise, group says

30 March 2020 - 09:42 karl gernetzky
Food group AH-Vest, which produces tomato sauces and other condiments, reported that electricity disruptions weighed on its half-year performance to end-December. Picture: SETUMO-THEBE MOHLOMI
Food group AH-Vest, which produces tomato sauces and other condiments, is installing 8km of cabling at its own expense after Eskom’s undertakings to guarantee power supply failed to materialise.

The group reported that electricity disruptions weighed on its half-year performance to end-December, resulting in only a marginal increase in sales for the period.

Profit after tax rose 16.5% to R3.6m, with the group reporting increased sales of high-volume products, while it has said previously it was investing in its manufacturing to improve efficiencies.

The group, which has a market capitalisation of R28m, said it has started the process of installing the electricity, and running cables for at least 8km at its own cost to “salvage the situation”, without going into more details.

The group’s little-traded share was unchanged at 27c on Monday morning.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

