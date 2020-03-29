Companies / Retail & Consumer HomeChoice shaping up as financial-services company Expansion in the group’s lending business is outpacing growth in its traditional retail trade BL PREMIUM

HomeChoice, which markets mainly to lower-income customers through catalogue selling, might soon be better described as a financial services company with a retail sideline.

HomeChoice’s most recent results to end-December show that FinChoice, HomeChoice’s specialist loans business, is still easily outstripping the growth registered by the traditional retail core.