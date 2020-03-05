FOREIGN INVESTMENT
Pepsico and Patel strike a deal on R26bn Pioneer tie-up
It is the first large deal taking new BEE ownership requirements into account
05 March 2020 - 23:32
In a win-win for broad-based black economic empowerment (B-BBEE) and foreign direct investment, Pepsico, which is buying SA’s branded consumer foods maker Pioneer Foods, has reached agreement with trade & industry minister Ebrahim Patel on how the $1.7bn (R26bn) tie-up is to go ahead.
Pepsico, the US-based snack-and-beverage giant, is in the midst of buying the maker of Spekko rice, Ceres juices and Weet-Bix breakfast cereals in one of the company’s biggest investments yet outside the US.
