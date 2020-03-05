Bizzamm offers end-to-end legal document management solutions

Whether you are looking for a simple lease agreement, employment contract for a domestic worker or a complex memorandum of understanding, drawing up legal documents can be challenging and often requires the costly involvement of legal experts. Once documents have been drawn up there is the complexity of getting all parties to agree and sign before being filed safely and easily accessible for future reference.

Two-and-a-half years ago, a group of lawyers and software engineers (who are also business operators experiencing these exact challenges) got together to build an intuitive, easy-to-use platform that allows individuals, small business and large organisations to manage their legal documentation efficiently, with total control and at a reasonable cost.

Drawing from their extensive experience in the legal services and information technology sectors, this end-to-end system called Bizzamm offers an affordable, accessible, one-stop legal document management system for individuals, small business owners, entrepreneurs and corporate companies alike.

These key features offer benefits to the individual and organisational user.

Find and manage legal documents

Bizzamm allows you to search through more than 65 customisable legal document templates by name, category, key word or title, or by screening for the newest template available on the website.

Each template contains information that enables you to select the one that best suits your circumstances with ease. Wherever possible, the templates also include explanations of the specific legal terms contained within them, descriptions of the implications of those terms, and even some real-world examples of how they might play out.

Sign documents electronically

By not having to print legal documents and choosing to use an electronic solution instead, you improve the audit trail and have a lot more control over who has access to it, too. Adopting this approach also makes trying to locate lost, misplaced or damaged documents a thing of the past. The fact that each signature is dated and time-stamped eliminates potential disputes about when a document was signed.

Also, don’t forget the convenience factor. This functionality means that whether using a smartphone, tablet or computer, anyone can sign documents from wherever they like.

Store a legal document

Bizzamm allows you to store all the documents that have been signed on the platform securely in the cloud. To access them at any time from anywhere, all you’ll need is an internet connection and the relevant permissions. Other benefits of cloud storage include reliable physical security and immediate disaster recovery. And remember, Bizzamm takes care of platform availability and all things IT.

Contract management

These are just a few of the benefits of being able to manage your legal documents, offered by Bizzamm.

All documents generated on the platform have a complete log of who changed what, and whether that change was approved or denied. When it comes to accountability, this is invaluable. Just think of the discord you could avoid by being able to see exactly how something ended up being agreed upon.

All documents generated on the platform are saved in a secure cloud environment;

Documents can be shared in a secure environment – both within an organisation and externally;

The use of folders gives you organising, sharing and search capabilities, with specific permissions associated;

Bizzamm’s management solutions also help with routing documents for collaboration, review, approval and finalisation;

As you'll discover, the useful “reminder” capabilities add tremendous value; and

Every document is accessible to the users you’ve authorised, at any time and from anywhere.

Manage settings and permissions

If there are multiple people in your organisation that need to participate in a legal document and/or need to access a signed legal document, you can add as many users as you want for each of your accounts.

There are numerous different permissions that can be assigned, and innumerable potential combinations. This can become a powerful business tool because you are able to see who’s doing what and that nobody’s doing more than they’re capable of.

Automatic blockchain uploads

This is one of Bizzamm’s many unique features. Any document that gets signed on the platform – whether it was one of the templates or a document that you uploaded yourself – immediately gets written to the blockchain. Once that happens, your document becomes immutable, and that means nobody can tamper with it by adding a page or changing a term, for example. Any document that they wish to claim is the real deal will have to match exactly what was written to the blockchain.

Party follow-up reminders

Life can be demanding, and occasionally we all lose track of one or two of the many balls we’re expected to juggle. For example, say you’ve started negotiations on a specific document, shared it with the counter parties for feedback, and they don’t get back to you; sooner or later, it’s likely to drop off your radar. Bizzamm allows you to set automatic prompts notifying the other parties that they’ve failed to respond within the allocated time frame.

Document expiry and/or renewal reminders

When it comes to business, not planning ahead can have costly consequences. Think about a contract that automatically renews unless you give two-months’ notice, for example… Well, if you use the Bizzamm platform, you can set a reminder to notify you that action needs to take place well ahead of time. That could help you avoid being locked into a situation you really don’t want to be in!

And the opposite is also true: if you want to continue a lease, for instance, but don’t notify the landlord far enough in advance to comply with your existing agreement, you could lose that opportunity. Setting an auto-reminder for your document on Bizzamm’s platform means you’ll never find yourself in that predicament again.

Template management

This great feature allows you to take an existing Bizzamm template and customise it or build your own templates from your own approved documents. Add your company’s logo, educational information and guidance to all parties completing your document. Set the required permissions at either an overall or specific level to ensure the right party is able to create, view, edit or delete the applicable areas of the document. Assign roles to all participating parties in each individual template and enjoy all the other features of the platform.

Attachments

Easily manage attachments to any legal document with this fantastic function. Addendums and annexures are often added and updated within agreements. This feature allows for .pdf attachments to be attached as either single or multiple files. The upload capability can be assigned to a specific role and the document initiator has the ability to accept or reject proposed attachments to the document. All accepted attachments remain with the document along with the relevant logs tracking the process authorising the attached file.

Legacy documents

So what about managing your historic documents? Bizzamm’s legacy feature allows for previously created documents to be stored using GDPR and PoPI-compliant cloud storage services with additional Bizzamm benefits such as reminders, validation, sharing permissions etc. Once legacy documents are uploaded they will also be subject to blockchain validation.

New templates

Should you require a template that does not yet exist on the platform, Bizzamm can save the day in two ways.

You can use the Template Creator with which to design the ideal document template to suit your needs or make a request for a new template to be drawn up. If it is deemed to be beneficial to other users of the platform, they do it for free.

Cost

One of the most impressive features of the Bizzamm platform is the affordable pricing, which makes it accessible to both individuals and any sized business from the one man entrepreneur to bigger organisations. A free option is available with applicable ad-hoc download charges per required document.

Monthly options start from as low as R400 and increase to R2,000 per month dependent on the amount of documents, storage space, collaborators and permissions required by the business. Even at the top tier the platform offers substantial legal assistance to the small business owner at less than the average consulting rate of lawyers and law firms.

Find out more at www.bizzamm.co.za.

