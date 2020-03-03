Tesla lost in translation in Japan, where service matters

Southfield — For all of Elon Musk’s domination of the burgeoning electric-vehicle (EV) business, Tesla is struggling to get traction in Japan, a market he put on a pedestal in the carmaker’s early days.

The day after taking the EV maker public in June 2010, the first Roadster sports cars shipped to Asia weren’t destined for Shanghai — they went to Yokohama. Four years later, the CEO handed over the first Model S sedans during a splashy ceremony on the 52nd floor of a Tokyo tower.

On both occasions, Musk set the bar high, as he is wont to do. He called Japan a natural market for the Roadster, later predicting it would be Tesla’s number two source of sales over time. He said during the Model S event that Tesla looked forward to the country being one of its most important markets in the world.

But the success that Musk predicted proved elusive. Tesla does not disclose how many vehicles it delivers in the country and is the only company that asks the Japan Automobile Importers Association to withhold publication of its sales figures.

An industry official with knowledge of the numbers, who asked not to be identified because of their sensitive nature, offered some rough ones: of the imported electric vehicles bought in Japan in 2019, roughly 90% were Teslas. But this was a towering share of a tiny segment — the total purchased was just 1,378 units.

Need a lift?

To boost those numbers, Musk will have to attract more potential buyers, such as Takuma Kaneko, an office worker who ventured to Kawasaki, outside Tokyo, in February to visit a Tesla showroom. “I like the design. They’re like nothing else available in Japan,” said Kaneko, who currently owns a Lexus NX. While he is considering a Model 3, he’s worried about Tesla’s ability to adequately service vehicles.

Tesla’s shortcomings in the world’s third-largest automotive market have mattered very little to investors. Musk managed just fine last year without much of Japan’s help, boosting global deliveries by 50%. But he may need more of a lift to live up to his forecast for Tesla to hand over “comfortably” more than 500,000 cars in 2020.

Registrations in two key European markets have plunged to start the year, and industry-wide sales have plummeted in China due to the coronavirus keeping customers away from showrooms. Representatives for Tesla didn’t respond to requests for comment.