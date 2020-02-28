News Leader
WATCH: What Spur did with its profit windfall
Spur CEO Pierre van Tonder talks to Business Day TV about the company’s interim results
28 February 2020 - 10:30
Spur has posted an 8.4% rise in group revenue, despite the pressure on SA’s economy.
The owner of chains such as RocoMamas and Hussar Grill says the recovery of an impairment provision of R10.8m related to its transaction with Grand Parade Investments is part of the reason it managed to deliver growth.
Business Day TV spoke to CEO Pierre van Tonder for more insight.
Or listen to the full audio: